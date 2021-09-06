Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

PLD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.99. 2,520,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.77. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

