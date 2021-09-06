Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $561,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

