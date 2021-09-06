Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 449 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 48,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.52. 292,749 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.