Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 4,840 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 45,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,415. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48.

