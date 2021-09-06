Cryptonite Market Cap Reaches $363,957.80 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $363,957.80 and $117.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.21 or 0.07604266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.00430234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $772.89 or 0.01503823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00142110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.36 or 0.00599973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.00571006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.00374854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005807 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.