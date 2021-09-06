CryptoSoul Price Hits $0.0022 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $694,892.22 and approximately $1,696.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00092187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.00341772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00046689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

