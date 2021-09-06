Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 575 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,567,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,089,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,121,000 after buying an additional 63,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.97. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

