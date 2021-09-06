Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $149.88 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

