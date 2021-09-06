Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,122 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 26.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 29.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $176.11 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

