Databroker Market Cap Tops $3.98 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $7,047.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Databroker has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00135606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.42 or 0.00791374 BTC.

Databroker Profile

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

