Datamine FLUX Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $244,458.12 and approximately $7,795.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00153870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00210614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.37 or 0.07350774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,583.12 or 0.99720968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.34 or 0.00961468 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 667,452 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.