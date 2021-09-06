Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.22. 3,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,503. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

