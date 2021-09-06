DeFiner Trading Up 4% This Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and $400,479.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00068362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00143727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.74 or 0.00792534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00047237 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

