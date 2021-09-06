DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $22.33 million and approximately $44,470.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeGate has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

