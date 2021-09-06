DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,404,000 after purchasing an additional 217,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,212,000 after purchasing an additional 244,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 196,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $41.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

