DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.6% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

LSTR opened at $169.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.93. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

