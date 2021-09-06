DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 179,185 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 44.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,185 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGB opened at $5.21 on Monday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.1048 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 151.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

