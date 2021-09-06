DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,418 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $32.00 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.