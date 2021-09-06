Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

DHER stock opened at €129.25 ($152.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €121.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €116.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

