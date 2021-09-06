Delphy (DPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $2.39 million worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 266.5% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00069625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00148389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.39 or 0.00796543 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

