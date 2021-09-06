Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

