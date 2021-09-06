Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded Denison Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.45.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.81.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
