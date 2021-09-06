Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded Denison Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

