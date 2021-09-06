DerivaDAO (DDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $246.49 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $246.49 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.45 or 0.00018237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00161075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00221006 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.41 or 0.07669393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,891.07 or 1.00184258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.32 or 0.00977534 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

