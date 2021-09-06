Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 300 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Shares of MLM opened at $374.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

