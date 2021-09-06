Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 676 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after buying an additional 201,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $167.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,492 shares of company stock worth $48,701,969 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

