Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $127,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after acquiring an additional 107,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,301 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

