Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $100,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 498,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,592,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,469,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,242,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $396.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $399.17.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

