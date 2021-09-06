Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $115,000 Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $220,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,190 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.