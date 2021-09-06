Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

PAYX stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 90,613 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $10,187,619.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,368.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

