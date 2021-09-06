Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts 888 (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 495

888 (LON:888) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

888 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 888 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Shares of 888 stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 406.60 ($5.31). The stock had a trading volume of 527,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 389.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 383.06.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

