Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,530.50 ($46.13) on Thursday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,462.08 ($32.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The company has a market cap of £82.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,523.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,315.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders purchased 237 shares of company stock worth $852,670 in the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.