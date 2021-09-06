DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,023 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $145.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

