Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $314,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

DLR opened at $167.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,492 shares of company stock worth $48,701,969 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.