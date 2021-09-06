Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

