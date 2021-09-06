Digitex Market Cap Hits $3.24 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00069625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00148389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.39 or 0.00796543 BTC.

Digitex Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

