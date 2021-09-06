disBalancer (DDOS) Market Cap Reaches $1.74 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, disBalancer has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $185,104.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00064701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00150511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.02 or 0.00199499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.51 or 0.07502353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,247.26 or 0.99246975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.24 or 0.00936945 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,293,819 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

