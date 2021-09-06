DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $350.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.36 and a 200-day moving average of $245.41. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -360.52, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

