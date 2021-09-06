Dogecoin Market Cap Achieves $41.41 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion and approximately $2.40 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.15 or 0.00443772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,155,870,131 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.