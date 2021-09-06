Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $164.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 585,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 800.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 50,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.93. 556,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

