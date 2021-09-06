Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Critical Analysis

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Doximity alerts:

13.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Inpixon shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Inpixon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Doximity and Inpixon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inpixon $9.30 million 13.37 -$29.23 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inpixon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Doximity and Inpixon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 3 6 0 2.67 Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity currently has a consensus target price of $66.86, indicating a potential downside of 32.58%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Inpixon.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Inpixon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A N/A N/A Inpixon -105.66% -37.21% -31.00%

Summary

Doximity beats Inpixon on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions. The Infrastructure segment offers third party hardware, software and related maintenance or warranty products and services. The company was founded by Abdus Salam Qureishi in 1972 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.