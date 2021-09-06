DuckDaoDime One Day Trading Volume Reaches $132,002.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.16 or 0.00033024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $17.81 million and $132,002.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00152319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00206926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.39 or 0.07348226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,963.33 or 0.99973683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.47 or 0.00957104 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

