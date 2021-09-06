Dvision Network (DVI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.42 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dvision Network has a market cap of $101.71 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00068229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00016817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00143768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.80 or 0.00793823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dvision Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

