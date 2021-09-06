Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 32.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after purchasing an additional 801,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 373,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 372,389 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

