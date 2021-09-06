eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,754 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 173,589 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,221. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

