EchoLink Market Capitalization Hits $1.10 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $32,758.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00016844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00146460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.14 or 0.00798214 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

