Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $116,272.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.60 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.