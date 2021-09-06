Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 65.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

NYSE:LLY opened at $259.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

