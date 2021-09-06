EMC Capital Management Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

EMC Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Helios Technologies worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,036. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

