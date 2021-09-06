Emercoin Hits Market Cap of $3.54 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $18,810.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,018,382 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

