Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Endava reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

NYSE DAVA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.03. The stock had a trading volume of 263,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,775. Endava has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 172.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Endava by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after buying an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter worth $75,628,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after buying an additional 343,560 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

